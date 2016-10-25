Caterpillar Lowers Forecast for Sales



Caterpillar Inc the largest maker of mining and construction equipment has cut its revenue forecast for 2016 and said that 2017 would not be that different as businesses put off purchases amidst sluggish growth as well as low prices of commodities. Caterpillar shares fell on the news.

Sales for this year will only be $39 billion said the company, based in Peoria, Illinois in a prepared statement on Tuesday. The previous guidance had called for sales of between $40 billion and $40.5 billion, while analysts were expecting sales to reach 40.1 billion.

Caterpillar has not yet posted an annual gain in its sales since 2012.

While early signs of improvement across certain area are being seen, a number of big challenges remain, said Doug Oberhelman the CEO said in his last earnings report, as he will resign as the CEO at the end of the year.

He added that Caterpillar remained cautious looking ahead to next year but is hopeful as the new year unfolds more momentum will be seen.

Oberhelman will hand the CEO reins over to Jim Umpleby at a time when the rebounds in the commodities prices has not yet translated into increased demand for giant trucks, engines or shovels.

Energy and miner customs have cut costs to salvage profit after the raw materials from crude oil to zinc dropped during 2015.

Retail sales on a global basis for Caterpillar were down 18% for the three months ending September 30 as compared to the same period one year ago. The only region with growth was Asia Pacific, said the company late Monday.

Oberhelman did not offer forecasts for sales or earnings for 2017. Stock was down after Monday’s close following the release of the cut in forecasts.

Caterpillar is expecting the prices of the majority of mined commodities to remain flat or modestly up in 2017 and has seen slight improvement in dealer rebuilding activity, while the position of the market in China is continuing to improve.

Construction sales in Russia and Brazil likely have bottomed out at low levels this year, said Caterpillar in its statement.

Sales of construction equipment in North America over the second six months of 2016 are anticipated to now be lower than thought previously, with risks that could continue into the beginning of 2017.

Uncertainty continues to reign in Europe, in particular due to the unknown impact Brexit will have on economic growth, confidence and investment in Europe.