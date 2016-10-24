PayPal Quarterly Earnings Report Calms Fears of Investors

Late last week PayPal posted a revenue growth for the third quarter of 18% to more than $2.67 billion, a growth year over year of more than 21% after taking into consideration fluctuations in currency.

Net income for the third quarter was up 7% ending at $323 million. Both of those measures were able to beat Wall Street expectations with analysts projecting revenue of $2.65 billion.

The online payments company posted an increase of 11% in active accounts, which was up by 19 million ending the quarter at 192 million and an increase of 24% in the amount of transactions that ended the three-month period at 1.5 billion.

Complete payment volume for the three months increased by 25% to just over $87 million equal to 28% when used on a currency neutral basis.

The company said it was now expecting its revenue for the fourth quarter to improve to 17% from 14% in a range of between $2.92 and $2.99 billion. It also increased its full year revenue guidance for 2016 from between $10.75 and $10.85 billion to $10.78 and $10.85 billion.

The strong third quarter for PayPal could help lower concerns it had raised with its pact during the summer with Visa, which worried investors would hit its revenues and turn its payments business into a traditional finance company rather than a tech disrupter.

Much of the relief is not only in earnings and revenue numbers and better guidance, but its growth in global and mobile payments.

PayPal announced it was extending its previous agreements it has with Alibaba. The company said it was in the beginning stages of become another payment option on the global retail marketplace of Alibaba called AliExpress.

During the third quarter, the payments company processed close to $26 billion of mobile payment volume, which was up over 56% and represented 29% of the complete purchase volume during the quarter.

Venmo the social payments platform for the company that is popular with millennials to share its meals and its cab fare, processed over $4.9 billion of TPV, which was 131% higher.

PayPal also added a number of notable merchants to its platform and now has 15 million merchant accounts that are active, including brands such as H&M across four countries in Europe, Costco in Mexico, Yandex Direct and Yelp.