New York Places Restrictions on Airbnb Including Large Fines

On Friday, the state of New York enacted new restrictions that are one of the toughest in the country on Airbnb, with new legislation authorizing fines of as much as $7,500 for many of the short-term rentals.

Governor Andrew Cuomo a Democrat signed the new measure into law. The measure applies to the rental of less than 30 days when the tenant or owner is not present.

Supporters of this measure say a number of property owners have used sites such as Airbnb to offer apartments for short term rental to people visiting the area, which has hurt the hotel in the area, while taking off residential units from the expensive housing market of New York City.

A member of the New York legislature said the signing of the new law created a great day for seniors, tenants and anyone that values the quiet and safe enjoyment of their home and their neighborhood.

The New York Senator added that for too long of a time companies, which includes Airbnb, have encouraged the illegal activity of taking housing off the market making the affordability crisis that already exists, even worse.

Airbnb announced it was going to file an immediate lawsuit that challenges the new law.

An executive from the online company said that backroom dealing in Albany had rewarded special interest – the hotel industry.

Enforcement of this new law will be difficult to carry out. Thousands of apartment rentals that are short term are listed in NYC despite a law in 2010 that prohibited rentals of 30 days or less, when the owner or the tenant is not present.

This new law will not apply to the rentals of row houses, single-family homes, or spare rooms in apartments if the person living there is present.

The rules are very complicated and mean that many people in New York might not know if they are legally allowed to rent their homes and the online company said it cannot remove the listings that violated the law from 2010.

Supporters believe that fines will be driven by neighbors complaining. One Manhattan Democrat said that the law was targeting commercial operators that rent a large number of units that are vacant in apartment buildings.

Airbnb campaigned strongly the last minute in an attempt to kill the legislation and proposed earlier this week other alternative regulations the company said would be good in addressing the concerns over the short-term rentals that would not include onerous fines.