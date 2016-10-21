Profit at General Electric Up but Forecast Cut for Revenue

On Friday, General Electric Co. posted an increase in its quarterly profit of 6.7%, aided by strength from its renewable energy and power businesses.

However, slow growth in the economy, particularly in the gas and oil business, continued weighing on its revenue, which prompted GE to cut its growth target for revenue and narrow its range for profit for the full year.

Organic revenue excludes the growth from mergers and acquisitions increased 1% during the quarter, which was below the forecast of GE of between 2% and 4% for the complete year.

Analysts were looking for the company to report stronger growth in revenue after a first half that was weak. However, revenue from gas and oil dropped by 25% for the quarter.

GE cut its revenue forecast for the full year of flat to a growth of 2%.

Shares of the company were lower by 0.4% in trading before the opening bell on Friday.

Net income from its continuing operations increased to just over $2.1 billion during the third quarter that ended September 30 from last year’s $1.97 billion during the same period.

Per share earnings from its continuing operations increased from 19 cents to 23 cents.

Total revenue increased by 4.4% to end the quarter at $29.26 billion.

Adjusted profit for GE increased 10% to reach 32 cents per share beating analyst’s estimates of 30 cents.

GE narrowed its forecast for profit as well to $1.48 to $1.52 per share, in comparison to its forecast previously of between $1.45 and $1.55 from the second quarter.

Analysts have targeted growth for the second half of 15% in the power business of GE, its largest division.

The recent growth at GE has come despite its big downsizing as part of its Capital Exit Plan that was announced back in April of 2015.

From that time forward, GE has inked deals to sell over $193 billion of its businesses and nearly reached the goal of selling businesses worth a total of $200 million before 2016 ends.

With its GE Capital arm near nonexistent, the most profitable and biggest businesses are GE Aviation and GE Power, while its biggest profit growth for the previous quarter was its GE Healthcare.

GE Digital is another key business as it is a path for GE into the industrial internet.