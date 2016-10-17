Casino Stock Plunges After Staff Detained in China

One of the top casino operators in Australia has major problems in China and shares of its stock are taking a big hit.

Crown Resorts shares plunged almost 14% on Monday in Sydney after the company announced that authorities in China detained 18 of the casino’s employees, including one senior executive who handles the casino’s high rollers that come to gamble.

Crown announced that it was trying urgently to contact its employees. The company said it does not have any details as to why China authorities were holding its staff.

The Foreign Ministry of China said an unknown number of Australian citizens were detained by authorities on suspicion of crimes involving gambling. This case remains under investigation, said the ministry and would not give out any further information.

XI Jinping the President of China has led a sweeping campaign of anti-corruption with targets that included gambling that is seen by many as a method for officials that are corrupt to launder money.

Already Beijing has clamped down hard on VIP gamblers across Macau, the only gambling place in all of China where casinos can operate legally.

Now, it has targeted casinos based in foreign countries that attempt to entice citizens of China to gamble overseas.

Crown said that over one third of its revenue at its resorts in Australia during its most recent financial year came from customers that were international and most from China’s mainland.

Crown Resorts in its most recent annual report said that the company has continued its focus on the expanding number of visitors from China, which has paid off with its resorts located in Perth and Melbourne now amongst the most visited destinations for tourism in their respective states.

News of people being detained sent big chills through other operators of casinos across the region. Trading in Hong Kong saw Sands China drop by 3% while Wynn Macau was down 2.9%.

Crown announced that it believes one detained employee in China was the Executive Vice President of its VIP International segment Jason O’Connor.

The government of Australia confirmed on Monday that three citizens were detained somewhere in Shanghai. They are amongst the Crown employees being held in China since the latter part of last week.

Julie Bishop the Foreign Minister of Australia said that consular officials located in Shanghai had been making arrangements to see the Australians to offer assistance.