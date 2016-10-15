Russia Planning For Long-Term Low Price of Oil

Russia has bet that the price of oil will remain low during the long term. President Vladimir Putin and government set up a draft budget for the upcoming three years that is based upon an assumption that Russia would sell its oil for a barrel price of $40.

That price is currently $10 less than current global prices for oil. Russia is the world’s second largest exporter of oil behind just Saudi Arabia. It has talked with the Saudis of late as well as other producers from OPEC about freezing output to help support oil prices.

The budget by Putin suggests he wants be ready if a preliminary production cut by OPEC last month is not going to be implemented or it proves to be ineffective.

He also may have learned what is a painful lesson. During 2015, the government in Russia bases its original budget on the average barrel price of oil being $100, double what is the actual price today.

The drop in prices of oil forced Russia to slash its spending. That in turn hurt everyday Russians, who already were struggling with the increasing prices and the dropping of wages. Some Russians even entered the streets for what has become a very rare public protest.

The 2016 budget predicted oil at $50 per barrel, which was $10 above the price during the first three quarters of this year. That meant the Russian government once again had to change plans.

The budget was amended earlier in October to accommodate more defense spending and a bonus of one off for pensioners to receive pay during January.

That would push borrowing up: the deficit of the budget is now likely to reach 3.7% of GDP, which is far above the target officials set of 3%.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday said that Russia could not afford to live continually in debt and ordered more cuts in spending. He wants Russia’s deficit to fall to under 1.2% of the overall GDP before 2019.

However, Putin runs for election during 2018 during the middle of a budget cycle that would limit the spending cuts scope along with tax increases.

Russia is in desperate need of arranging its finances because its reserves of cash are depleting quickly. Analysts believe the rainy day fund of the country will fall to $15 billion before the end of 2016 and could dry up soon after that.