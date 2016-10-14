HP Slashing 4,000 Jobs Over Three-Year Period

HP Inc announced it would cut up to 4,000 jobs during the upcoming three years saying it was part of its new restructuring plan the company recently implemented.

The printer and PC company, which was created one year ago after the split of Hewlett-Packard into a pair of publicly traded companies, said on Thursday through a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it is expecting up to 4,000 employees to lose their jobs between its fiscal 2017 year and fiscal 2019.

The printing business for the company has become challenged at this time but the PC business has been successful, said a Wall Street analyst. The company’s PC Group was earning more market share, increasing its profits and creating more innovations that it has in years, added the analyst.

The changes to the workforce vary by country, said the SEC filing.

The company announced earlier that it was cutting up to 3,000 jobs in the 2016 fiscal year that ends on October 31. As of November 1 of last year, the company employed over 50,000, according to its official website.

The job cuts just announced should cost HP in labor costs as much as $200 million related to the reduction of the workforce out of between $350 million and $500 million in restructuring and other types of charges.

The full restructuring plan, that the board of HP approved earlier in the week, was forecast by HP to have a general run rate annual gross saving of between $200 million and $300 million beginning in the fiscal year 2020.

Although the core markets of the company are challenged and macroeconomic conditions are in flux, HP continues to see growth opportunities in the long term in commercial services and mobility, the A3 copier market disruption and digitization of manufacturing and graphics through its leading 3D printing, said CEO and President Dion Weisler.

HP is on track to reach over $1 billion in overall savings since its separation, which it is going to invest back into the company in areas such as research and development, said Weisler during a meeting with analysts on Thursday.

Recently, HP said it was acquiring the printer business of Samsung, with more than 6,500 patents in a deal that will cost $1.05 billion with it goal of pushing more efficient A3 printers that are multifunctional within the traditional copier market.