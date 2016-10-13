Tesco Pulls Unilever Products in Argument Over Brexit

Tesco, the largest retailer in Britain, pulled all Unilever products from its online website in a row over pricing. This was sparked by the plummeting pound that was induced by Brexit.

This move by Tesco is the biggest sign to date of how exiting the European Union could hurt British consumers.

The Tesco dispute with one of the biggest consumer goods businesses in the world means popular brand names like PG Tips bags of tea and Persil washing powder are not available at this time through the Tesco website, the largest online grocer in Britain.

The vote on June 23 took a number of investors as well as CEOs by surprise and triggered the deepest financial and political turmoil Britain has seen since World War II and the biggest ever fall in one day of the pound versus the dollar.

Sterling has dropped 19% versus the U.S. dollar since the June 23 vote, which has forced suppliers as well as retailers into battling for profits as imported goods become more expensive.

At this time, the battle is about to reach the supermarket shelves and directly affect the consumer.

One analyst in London said that Tesco typically holds between a week or two of stock.

Shortages of certain brands that Britons love like Marmite, the brown spread in supermarkets will be a clear illustration to the consumer of the turbulence the Brexit vote unleashed.

Unilever has attempted to increase its prices that it charges the big four supermarkets in Britain – Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury – on a number of goods by as much as 10%.

One source said Unilever has been the most aggressive when it comes to price demands of all the other large consumer goods businesses.

Another source at one other large grocer said the grocer had protested the demands made by Unilever noting some of their products they wanted to increase in price were made in Britain.

One analyst in London said the big problem was when a large supplier of consumer goods like Unilever demands a cost increase across the board without any negotiation.

That kind of approach has upset many grocers, said the analyst.

Tesco as well as Unilever shares were both down by over 2% in early Thursday trading in London.

As of late Wednesday evening, Unilever’s products were no longer available on Tesco’s online site, but a shortage has not yet affected brick and mortar Tesco stores.