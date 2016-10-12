Shares of Ericsson Plunge After Warning on Profit

Ericsson AB shares plummeted on Wednesday after the telecom-equipment company based in Sweden issued a warning on profit, only one week after announcing its plans to slash as much as 20% of its workforce in Sweden.

The company said its earnings for the third quarter would be substantially lower than had been expected, citing a decline of 19% in sales for its businesses of core mobile network equipment.

This news pushed the share price for the company down by 17% during morning trading on Wednesday.

Ericsson continues to be hit hard as the spending by providers of mobile services on 4G networks has dried up for the most part, with the majority of projects for mobile broadband having been completed during 2015.

Competition at the same time has increased, with China’s Huawei Technologies making an aggressive expansion in Europe, which has traditionally been Ericsson’s turf, and Nokia a Nordic rival gaining more traction through its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent SA.

The company also has been hurt due to the developing markets like Russia, Brazil as well as the Middle East suffering through economic weakness.

It is expecting to post sales for the third quarter of more than 51.1 billion kronor or $5.79 billion, which is down by 14% from last year’s 59.2 billion.

Operating profit is expected to fall by 93% to just over 300 million kronor from last year’s 5.1 billion kronor, due in part to 1.3 billion kronor of restructuring charges.

Ericsson is betting now on developing faster wireless networks known as 5G and services that are software based such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things.

However, the first stream of revenue from any 5G is a number of years away while at the same time take up has not been very quick, said analysts.

Last week, Ericsson made an announcement that it would lay off close to 20% of its more than 16,000 workforce located in Sweden. The cuts were its first step in a broader program of restructuring where Ericsson is planning to reduce significantly its 115,000 global workforce.

Jan Frykhammar, who holds the interim CEO position, warned that more cost cutting measures might have to be put into practice.

He added that he is expecting the trends currently taking place to continue for the short term. The third quarter earnings report for Ericsson is expected to be released on October 21.