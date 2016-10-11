Warren Buffet Releases Tax Information, Calling Trump’s Bluff

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is not in the running to be U.S. president. However, Buffet on Monday volunteered detailed tax information that is more than the current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump ever has.

Buffett released data after Trump essentially called him out during the second presidential debate on Sunday night.

Acknowledging for only the first time he avoided paying taxes for a number of years by claiming close to one billion dollars of losses during 1995, Trump attempted to shift the attention to Hillary Clinton his opponent, accusing some wealthy supporters of hers of exploiting the tax laws for their own advantage.

Many friends of hers took bigger deduction, said Trump, including a massive deduction by Warren Buffett.

In actuality, Buffett did not.

Buffett wrote on Monday in a letter that he had paid federal incomes tax each year dating back to 1944.

He said his return from 2015 showed $11.5 million of adjusted gross income and deductions of over $5.4 million. He added that two thirds of his deductions were charitable contributions. The majority of the others were related to state income tax payments.

Buffett, who is the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and one of the world’s richest men, said that his federal income tax in 2015 had been over $1.8 million and that returns for other years were similar in nature related to deduction, tax rates and contributions.

In 2015, Buffet paid 16% of the income he reported in federal taxes.

He said he had copies of each of the 72 tax returns he has filed and none of them has a carry forward, which is the provision Trump used when he had a loss of close to $1 billion.

Trump claimed previously without showing evidence that Buffett declared losses of $873 million.

The contributions to charity Buffett deducted from his taxes represent a tiny part of over $2.85 billion he gave to charity in 2015. The reason is the tax code puts limits on the amount one person can claim in deductions for charity contributions.

In contrast, Trump’s own foundations and claims about personal contributions have come under heavy scrutiny.

The Attorney General of New York ordered the Donald Trump Foundations last week to stop soliciting donations there because it did not have the required registration.

A number of the donations claimed by Trump publicly turned out to come from other people.