Twitter Looks for Different Path As Bidders Back Away

Twitter Inc, the microblogging social media site, is struggling to find new members. Now it will have to rely more on its strategy of live video streaming after top possible bidders apparently lost interest in an offer amidst pressure from investors.

Twitter at one time received interest from Google’s parent Alphabet Inc, Walt Disney Co and Salesforce.com, all of which spoke to banks for consultation on whether they should acquire the company.

Now each of those suitors will not likely bid, according to those familiar with the situation. Last Friday, Twitter planned to hold a board meeting with its outside advisers regarding a sale but then canceled, said one of those familiar with the company.

The search by Twitter for buyers started following a number of quarters where sales and growth in users slowed. Twitter received new interest from one possible acquirer, which led its board to hire advisers to pursue a sale during September.

CEO Jack Dorsey was opposed to a sale, while Ev Williams a board member and co-founder supported such a deal.

Twitter has been considering other types of solutions, such as a divestiture of assets that are not central to its business, said someone close to the situation.

If there is not buyer, Twitter will attempt to appeal to additional users through its new strategy emphasizing live video.

The company has entered partnerships for politics, entertainment and sports content, such as the NFL Thursday night games, in which is can stream alongside tweets that are related to this video.

It might give those people that do not have Twitter accounts another new form of using the services, while giving the company the ability to share revenue on video advertisements.

The effort has not significantly boosted the number of users yet or its advertisers. The service, which is favored by celebrities, politicians and journalists, also has been dragged down by increased concern about abuse and harassment on the site.

The company, based in San Francisco has seen its stock drop 35% over the last 12 months and dipped in August to only $18.25, below the price of $26 from its initial public offering in November of 2013.

At an investor conference for Salesforce last week, a number of investors talked to Mark Hawkins the CFO and other executives expressing their concern over the possibility of a buyout of Twitter, said a person familiar with the situation.