Retail Sales Projected to be Strong This Holiday Season

With the annual holiday shopping season only weeks from starting, one of the forecasts most closely watched that follows them is predicting a strong season for traditional retailers, and even stronger for online sellers.

On Tuesday, the National Retail Federation announced that it predicts an increase of 3.6% in sales for November and December, which would reach $655.7 billion.

That would be by far better than the average growth of 2.5% over the past 10 years or even the average of 3.4% over the past seven years.

This new forecast focuses on just retail sales and excluded spending on restaurants, gasoline or cars.

Those gaining even more will be those selling online, said the group. Non-store sales have been projected to increase between 7% and 10% to over $117 billion.

All fundamentals look to be in the correct place, giving consumers strength and leading the group to believe the holiday shopping season will be a positive one, said the CEO of NRF Matthew Shay through a prepared statement.

The forecast, said Shay in the statement, reflects a realistic continuous momentum of the industry and economic expectations.

Other shopping outlooks are positive as well, predicting sale growth online in the double-digits.

Kantar Retail in August predicted an increase of 3.8% for the holiday season, which is up for last year’s 3.4%, using the same basis that the NRF did.

Of that increase, conventional stores would have a gain of 2% while retailers online would see increases of up to 16%, which is the most in the past five years.

A big reason for the jump is that lower gasoline and food prices will put additional cash in the pockets of shoppers.

eMarketer, which follows online sellers, said that digital sales would increase as much as 17.1% during the months of November and December and the total holiday sales period would be up 10% for just the first time.

The NRF, in making the prediction, cited the U.S. economy’s health, which means many shoppers will be willing to use credit cards to shop.

An economist with NRF said consumers have watched a steady increase in wages and jobs during 2016, resulting in confidence and more use of credit. That bodes well for more spending throughout the period, said the group.

The holiday season will also give temporary employment to between 640,000 and 690,000 people, said the NRF in its report.