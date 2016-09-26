Athol Farm Meat Recalled by USDA

The Adams Farm Slaughterhouse located in Athol, Massachusetts is having beef , veal as well as bison meat recalled after seven people across four states, were infected with the bacterium E.coli that has been traced back to that facility, announced the U.S. Center for Disease Control on Saturday.

People in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were been confirmed to have been stricken with the same bacterium. Five of the stricken required hospitalization, said the CDC in its statement.

The products recalled were shipped to retail stores, restaurants and farmers’ markets in Connecticut, Massachusetts and the eastern part of New York, said the statement.

Illnesses first were reported as early as June 27 and as recent as September 4. The inspections and packaging dates on the products have ranged between July and August, said the CDC.

An official with Adams Farm said its slaughterhouse had moved swiftly in complying with the USDA, which reported the outbreak across three states on its website on Saturday.

The slaughterhouse general manager Ed Maltby said they found out about this problem Friday afternoon. He added that the company has been working with the Department of Agriculture in an attempt to narrow down the contamination’s cause.

The company said it believes the products that were contaminated could be traced back to a couple of hot days during August when the farm might not have done enough to compensate for such heat.

Maltby said they had narrowed the days to just two at which time production had been taking place.

He added that the company had been surprised by the recall’s size, which included entire carcasses to veal products and ground beef, showed data from the CDC.

Maltby said the farm was aghast at the scope and breadth of the recall by the USDA, as it represented over 75 days worth of production.

Some of the meat products could also have been sent to other states, while consumer may have some of the recalled meat frozen in their freezers, said the CDC.

The farm, said Maltby has spend the last 48 hours reaching out to its customers. They are planning to also notify customers via the mail.

A letter will be sent to each individual customer to let them know this does not reflect on their products and that they will stand by them if needed.