Airbnb Completes Strong Funding Round

Airbnb Inc has attracted the investment arm of Alphabet Inc as one of its backers, with what is expected to be a funding round of $850 million that would value the home rental online business at over $30 billion, said people familiar with the deal.

Along with the new round of cash, employees who have worked for the company over four years had the chance to sell their common shares to investors. Close to $200 million worth of employee stock had been sold as part of the fundraising said those close to the deal.

Google Capital as well as Technology Crossover Ventures, another investment firm were the co-leaders of the funding round. The company was given a value of $105 per share, which is higher than the per share prices of $93.08 that investors paid during a funding round last year that put the valuation of Airbnb at approximately $25.5 billion.

The employees stock was purchased by investors at a discount, or last year’s share price of $93.08, because the stock does not grant any protections for investors like the preferred stock does, said those close to the matter.

Airbnb might accept additional funding from more investors in this round, said two people that were familiar with this.

The deal has been designed to relieve in part some pressure to offer an initial public offering, as the business will not have additional funds to spend on overseas expansion and can offer employees who have been with the company a long time, the option of cashing in some shares.

Airbnb said it was unlikely in 2017 to go public, as the business still has a number of challenges with regulators to surmount prior to it having a clearer vision over the longer term of its prospects of growth and its costs.

Airbnb helps find places to stay for people, with the dwelling usually being private homes, through its marketplace online. As the business has grown to more than 34,000 cities across the globe, it has faced some opposition from hotels, governments and neighborhood organizations over safety and taxes.

Nevertheless, Airbnb has fought back through suing cities such as San Francisco recently over the plans the city has to block Airbnb for apartment rentals that are not registered.

Airbnb is under fire as well from what some say is its blind eye to obvious discrimination after some travelers have claimed they were denied stays due to sexual orientation or race.