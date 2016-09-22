Bed, Bath & Beyond Posts Lower Second Quarter Earnings

Retail chain Bed, Bath & Beyond, which is famous for its 20% off blue coupons, took a hit during its 2016 second quarter.

Nets sales were down 0.2% compared to the previous quarter to end at $3 billion, while sales at comparable stores declined. The company posted earnings per share of $1.11, missing expectations of $1.16 by analysts.

One positive for the retail chain was a growth of more than 20% in its retail sales online.

The retail chain has had a tough year with weak earnings during the first quarter. It lags other chains that have an e-commerce space that is much more advanced.

Over the past year, shares have dropped close to 28% and earnings during the first quarter revealed a drop in sales at same stores and little revenue growth.

During June, the company acquired One Kings Lane, an e-commerce, Millennial’s friendly furniture and accessories online site.

The company at one point had a value of $1 billion, but fell eventually to only $30 million

Bed, Bath & Beyond, according to one online research firm bought the site for $30 million. During a conference call, the company said that its sales of comparable stores would not include One King’s Lane until the one-year anniversary of its acquisition.

One analyst said the One King’s Lane purchase fit into the company’s attempt to appeal to the Millennials. However, the risk that exists for this strategy is that young businesses that are acquired and then become polluted by older people that have no idea how to target the millennials.

Company executives during a conference call spoke of increasing personalization for the customer both online and in stores. They spoke of increasing their effort in targeting life events such as babies, weddings, colleges and optimizing the chat feature on their online business for the consumer.

Some of their stores will roll out a buy online, pick up at stores feature that has become very popular.

During June, the retailer announced it would enter the co-branded credit card market with Alliance Data Systems.

Some large retailers such as Walmart, Macy’s and Kmart have closed hundreds of their locations across the country, but BB&B is trying to elude that tactic for now, said one industry analyst.

The company stock fell by 3% after the posting of the quarterly earnings report.