On Wednesday, Inditex the owner of Zara posted better than had been expected sales as well as profit for the first half of 2016 as the biggest clothing retailer in the world outperformed its rivals due to its quick production that allows it to react rapidly to the changing fashions and weather.

Inditex has posted better figures on a consistent basis than its biggest rival H&M over the past few years, helped in part by the ability to place the most recent trends inside stores in just days from its factories in North Africa and Europe and not Asia.

Items like floral dresses, over-sized sweaters and jumpsuits helped push its sales up over 16% for the six months that ended July 31.

Net profit increased by 8% to over 1.26 billion euros or $1.4 billion. That was above the 7% increase that analyst had forecasted.

One analyst said that Inditex lead over its nearest rivals was prices into its shares that are trading for 31% its forward earnings in comparison with the historical averages that is 24.5 times and the 19 times that H&M has.

Shares of Inditex were down 0.9% due to a reaction to news of a sales slowdown for its period between August 1 and September 18.

During the first few weeks of the second half through September 18, growth in sales slowed to only 13%, but was ahead nonetheless of the majority of expectations of analysts after H&M cited a hot second last two weeks of August for missing forecasts.

The figure implies a 7% growth rate once openings of new stores are taken out, said one analyst in Spain.

H&M will post its results for its third quarter on September 30.

Inditex, who besides Zara has brands that include Pull&Bear the fashion chain for younger people and Massimo Dutti the upmarket chain, is known for fast turnover through keeping manufacturing bases near its northern Spain distribution center.

This gives its brands the ability to react immediately to trends, reducing markdowns in stores and increasing its profitability.

Inditex is estimated to source over 65% of its products from North Africa, Turkey, Portugal and of course Spain, while the majority of other fashion retailers source nearly 80% of their different products from Asia.

Close to 40% of the sales of Inditex are from outside of Europe.