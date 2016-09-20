Unilever Acquired Seventh Generation for Green Products

Unilever PLC has entered the natural cleaning products market with its acquisition of Seventh Generation, which makes household cleaners and detergents that are plant-based.

The consumer products behemoth, based in Europe that is behind Axe body spray and Dove soaps, announced it was paying about $700 million to acquire Seventh Generation.

The deal will give Unilever a U.S. market foothold for tampons and diapers as well as the hand soap and detergents.

A report last week said that Unilever was also negotiating to acquire Honest Co. a retailer of consumer products that Jessica Alba the movie actress co-founded and claims harsh chemicals are not used it their products.

That deal, which was expected to cost Unilever over $1 billion appears unlikely, said a person familiar with the negotiations.

Seventh Generation, which was founded back in 1988, has 2015 sales of over $200 million, said an official from Unilever.

The company, based in Vermont, has seen its valuation soar over the past decade. In 2007, an investment deal put the value of the company at that time at $100 million.

CEO of Seventh Generation John Replogle said the company looks at the deal as being a multiplier effect for the company. He will stay and run the business and said the company has had a goal of becoming part of a billion dollar brand.

Shareholders of Seventh Generation include management, private investment funds, Catamount Ventures, a venture capital business based in San Francisco, and General Investment Management a fund based in London founded by Al Gore the former U.S. Vice President.

Replogle announced that the idea for this deal came when a meeting took place between he and Nitin Paranjpe the Unilever Home Care business president at a conference of chain drugstores in Florida.

Unilever was looked at by the company as a solid fit given the years long emphasis by the company of reducing its impact on the environment, said the CEO.

This deal arrives just weeks after the company acquired Dollar Shave Club at a price of $1 billion. The startup, which is growing fast but still not profitable, ships disposable razors with mail order services for a monthly fee that has been challenging Proctor & Gamble’s Gillette business.

This is a return for Unilever to the detergent business. It sold its laundry detergent North American business in 2008 that included Snuggle and All brands for over $1.45 billion to a private equity business.