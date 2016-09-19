Oil Prices Increase as OPEC Deal Spurned on by Venezuela

On Monday, the price of oil rallied after Venezuela announced that a deal, which would stabilize the global supply of oil was imminent between both OPEC member nations and producers outside the oil cartel.

Futures were up as well on the news that a military conflict in Libya affected the country’s oil exports during the weekend.

Light sweet crude futures on the Mercantile Exchange for October delivery were up 61 cents to $43.63 per barrel, while Brent crude for November on the ICE Futures in London increased 48 cents to $46.26 per barrel.

Both the contracts had slumped during last week, with crude at lows of more than a month on the concern that major producers of oil would not come to an agreement on freezing output levels during a meeting to be held next week in Algeria.

However, Nicolas Maduro the President of Venezuela said that OPEC members and producers that are not part of the cartel are close to reaching a deal on this matter.

Maduro said there was a long meeting held with Hassan Rouhani the President of Iran and a deal was close between OPEC countries and non-OPEC nations.

The economy in Venezuela is dependent upon revenue from oil and has been hit severely by the drop in oil prices. The government has been pushing to reach an agreement that would limit the global oil supply.

The expectations that the meeting in Algeria will bring about an agreement are low with a number of key members not in agreement with comments made by Maduro that an agreement is close.

Mohammed Barkindo the chief of the cartel said on Saturday that next week there would be no decision made regarding oil production as it is only an informal meeting and not a meeting where decision making takes place.

Barkindo added that OPEC would attempt to reach some consensus and they would be able to call for an emergency meeting that could create a decision but only with the condition that all OPEC members come to an agreement.

One commodities analyst said it was clear that no consensus amongst members of OPEC exists, and what kind of chance do they have in reaching one in just one week.

In Libya, turmoil helped push up oil prices Monday. Two oil ports were briefly retaken by the Petroleum Facilities Guards, in the central coast of the country, said militia members.

The Guards is a militia, which until September had been controlling the oil ports in Libya for a number of years since the ouster and subsequent death during 2011 of Moammar Gadhafi the former dictator.