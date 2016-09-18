Amidst Big Drop in Tourism, Turkey Hoping It Can Turns Things Around

With summer coming to an end, Turkey is adding up all the costs of a difficult year that included a number of bombings by terrorists and huge fallout from the diplomatic spat with Russia that took a big chunk out of the crucial tourist trade of the country.

If all that was not enough, during the heart of the summer, things became more precarious following an unsuccessful military coup where over 270 people were killed, a state of emergency put in place and the arrest as well as dismissal of thousands of suspected sympathizers.

Mehmet Simsek the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey conceded the July 15 failed coup and its aftermath weakened the country’s economy.

Tourism, a crucial earner of foreign currency for a country always in need of it, to plug its growing deficit, has taken the brunt of economic fallout.

This is due for the most part because of the disastrously drop of 89% in tourist arrivals from Russia after a fallout diplomatically between the two countries.

The fallout was brought about by Turkey downing a warplane from the Russian military in 2015. Russia used to be the second largest tourist market for Turkey with more than 4.5 million Russians visiting Turkey in 2014.

With many holidaying Russians visiting other places, Turkey could lose as much as $10 billion in revenue from tourism by the end of 2016, said a member of the national travel agency association.

Relations between Russia and Turkey are back on track, at his point but it is not expected that Russian tourists will start returning in big numbers before the beginning of 2017.

It was not only Russians who stayed away from the beaches and cultural delights found throughout Turkey.

Thomas Cook a vacation company based in Britain said that demand for vacationing in Turkey was well below that of 2015 and overall bookings for Turkey during the summer high season of 2016 were off by 5% due to geopolitical disruptions.

Official figures in Turkey for the full summer tourist season have yet to be released but it is clear a big hit was taken. Just in June and July tourism arrivals plunged by 40% and 36% respectively compared to the prior year.

With fewer numbers of tourists, retail sales suffered as well. One group that represents over 150 companies and more than 500 brands said the lower tourism has translated to a drop of 5% in revenues.