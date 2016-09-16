iPhone 7 Now Available in Stores, But Certain Models Are Sold Out Already

iPhone fans can finally put their hands on the latest flagship device the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Long lines could be seen outside stores in Hong Kong and Sydney Friday as the new Apple handsets debuted on store shelves over a week after they first were unveiled at an Apple event.

Apple’s new devices are now water resistance and have better cameras. The new devices became available on Friday in 25 countries across the globe, but people that did not reserve one ahead of time will not be able to be too choosey on the color they want.

The new iPhones are now available at Apple stores, retail partners and carriers. A number of locations were planning to open their doors up to one hour early as a means of accommodating the high demand that is anticipated.

Apple has already warned its loyal customers that some of the new phones are in short supply.

A company statement was released that said during the pre-order period online, initial quantities of all finishes of the iPhone 7 Plus and the jet black iPhone 7 sold out. Therefore, those are not going to be available for any walk-in customers.

Nevertheless, hope remains. Even if the Apple stores are sold out, some carriers such as BestBuy and T-Mobile across the U.S. could have the configurations that are harder to find in stock. In addition, the retailers that are non-Apple tend to have much shorter waiting lines.

Outside on Hong Kong Apple Store one customer said he had already reserved an iPhone 7 in matte black last week as he always upgrades his phone when the number is changed.

If you can wait and do not want to spend a full morning in line waiting to get your new iPhone 7, one can order the same online through many retailers or directly from Apple.

According to the Apple website, the iPhone 7 Plus jet-black version is not shipping until sometime in November when purchased in the U.S.

The remaining colors that include matte black as well, will be shipping in not more than three weeks if they are ordered on the Apple store website and not from other Internet site.

The iPhone 7, which is 4.7-inches has a base price of $649, while the iPhone 7 Plus, which is 5.5-inches in size starts at a price of $769.