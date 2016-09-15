U.S. Retail Sales Drop More Than Had Been Expected During August

U.S. retailers saw their sales drop more than had been forecast during August, indicating there was a pause in recent strength in consumer spending that was carrying the world’s largest economy.

Purchases dropped by 0.3% from July sales, which marked the first fall in the past five months, after a revised advance of 0.1% the previous month, showed figures released by the Commerce Department in Washington on Thursday.

The average projections by economists polled called for a drop of just 0.1%. Excluding vehicles, sales fell an unexpected 0.1%.

A drop in buying vehicles matched a lackluster overall performance, with sales dropping in 7 of 12 categories for retail outside those of autos.

While borrowing costs remained low, gasoline prices are still cheap and steady gains in jobs should maintain the floor, even though wage growth was slow and there remained a sustained weakness in spending by consumers that could limit any rebound during the second half in the economy.

The report represented one of the last big releases of data prior to policy makers in the Federal Reserve meeting near the end of September to decide if they are going to raise the interest rates.

While Fed officials remain split on urgency for increasing borrowing costs, the majority of investors as well as economists expect the bank to hold the rates where they are.

On Thursday, other data released showed that the number of people applying for benefits from unemployment barely increase during last week, which keeps it near a low of four decades. Whole prices were also little changed during August.

Estimates for retail sales by economists ranged from a drop of 0.8% to a gain of 0.2%. July’s figure was adjusted from an initial report of no change.

Figures that are used in calculating gross domestic product known as core sales, and exclude categories such as autos, building materials and gas stations, dropped by 0.1% in August.

The reading for July was also revised to a decrease of 0.1% after it initially was posted no change as well.

Purchases at auto dealerships fell 0.9% and at service stations dropped by 0.8%, as the cost of fuel was slightly less on average during August.

The figures related to autos were in line with data in the industry that showed a slowdown. Car as well as light truck sales eased back to an annualized rate of 16.91 million during August after showing a July rate of 17.76 million, which was the strongest for the past eight months.