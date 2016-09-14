Bayer Reaches Deal Worth $66 Billion to Buy Monsanto

Bayer AG has reached an agreement to acquire Monsanto in a deal that was valued at $66 billion. The agreement ends four months worth of talks and creates the biggest supplier of pesticides and seeds in the world.

Bayer will pay Monsanto $128 per share, the company announced through a prepared statement on Wednesday. The bid is the biggest deal this year and the largest takeover by a German business. The per share price of all cash is 21% above the closing price of Monsanto on Tuesday.

Bayer also will pay a $2 billion breakup fee to Monsanto if this deal is rejected due to antitrust problems.

This transaction completes a reshaping of dramatic proportions of the seed and crop industry. One year ago, this sector had over six global players. Nevertheless, following this tie up of Bayer with Monsanto that will create a new leader with combined revenue of $26 billion from agriculture, the number of players will drop to only four.

Dropping crop prices as well as a goal of greater efficiency triggered a number of deals the last 12 months. In December of 2015, Dow Chemicals and DuPont merged. This past February, the China National Chemical Corporation entered into an agreement to acquire Swiss-based Syngenta AG, which had been pursued for many years by Monsanto.

Bayer is to fund this transaction, which values Monsanto shares at over $56 billion, with both equity and debt.

Its equity components of approximately $19 billion are to be raised through issuance of convertible bonds and a rights offer.

Five banks including JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and Bank of America agreed to bridge financing of more than $57 million.

Bayer’s first bid of four was just $122 per share back in May. Then during July, the bid was increased to $125 per share. Those two proposals were rejected, but access was granted by Monsanto to some accounts to carry out due diligence.

Last week a third offer of $127.50 was submitted, which in turn started more negotiations that ended with the agreement on Wednesday of $128.

This transaction is going to add to per share core earnings during the first full year following the close of the deal, said Bayer. The combined business of seeds will stay at its St. Louis headquarters.

On the news of the deal, Monsanto shares moved higher by 0.9% prior to the markets in the U.S. opening.