Growth in Holiday Hiring at Target Not On Sales Floor

Target will hire more employees for the holidays this year, but that increase will be for supply chain jobs that are behind the scenes and not in-store jobs for customer service.

The retail giant, based in Minneapolis, is planning to hire over 70,000 store employees for the holiday season, the same number it has for the past four years, said a company spokesperson.

The retailer will also add over 7,500 seasonal workers for its fulfillment and distribution centers, which is an increase over last year.

Across the industry, stores are hiring fewer workers during their holiday season the past few years. In the last three months of 2013, retailers hired close to 787,000 new workers showed a reported released by Challenger, Gray and Christmas an outplacement firm based in Chicago.

That was down 4% during 2014 to 755,000 and dropped last year by another 1.2%.

John Challenger the CEO said he is expecting the figure this year to be close to that of last year.

Retailers are becoming more efficient with their seasonal hiring, by tying the levels of employment to demand and hiring extra help on an as needed basis, he added.

The jobs that are being filled are shifting as well, with transportation and warehouse work replacing some of the sales jobs in stores, he said.

Even some in-store Target employees will handle logistics, as will some customers. Close to 30% of the online sales at Target are picked up or shipped from stores, said Target on Monday.

Other companies such as UPS, Amazon and Walmart that increase their hiring at the holiday season have not yet released plans they have for this season.

UPS will announce its hiring plans for the season on Wednesday.

While a shift to online sales means that retailers need less employees in their stores, some worry about there being enough workers who are behind the scenes to keep the products moving along the supply chain, said a retail strategist in Chicago.

When retailers ship products from their warehouse to stores, it deals in cases of different goods. However, when it begins fulfilling individual orders by customers, it needs to take hold of each individual item, said the strategist.

Replacing $100 million worth of sales inside a store with $100 million in sales online, causes margins to be hit due to transportation and extra labor required.