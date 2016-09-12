Prior to Talks on Freezing Output, Iran and Saudi Arabia Increase Production

Iran and Saudi Arabia have increased their production of oil just prior to a critical meeting of OPEC when the oil cartel members plan to discuss the freezing of output.

The rivals in oil production each increased their output by more barrels daily than any other OPEC nation last month, according to data released in a new report by OPEC on supplies worldwide of oil.

OPEC is currently pumping just over 33.2 million barrels per day of oil, which is close to its all time highest amount. This contributed to an excess in supplies of oil worldwide and caused crude prices to drop by close to 50% since June of 2014.

The low prices in turn are squeezing budgets of nations rich in oil. Therefore, following months of pain, production freeze talks might be on the table at the upcoming OPEC meeting.

OPEC along with other worldwide oil producing nations will have an informal meeting the last week in September in Algeria.

OPEC, as well as Russia, is thinking of possibly placing a cap on production in hopes of placing a floor on the low prices of oil.

OPEC, which is a group of 14 of the major oil exporting countries, works together to coordinate production of crude to control fluctuations in prices.

Saudi Arabia, considered the de facto leader, has been able to persuade members to continue pumping even with the price collapse to make sure they do not lose more market share to producers that have higher costs in places such as the U.S.

The production freeze goal is to keep prices of oil sufficiently high to given countries that are oil dependent financial respite, but not too high that it would encourage the biggest rival, the shale oil producers in the U.S. to begin to aggressively pump once again.

Critics said previously that any production freeze would be merely symbolic in nature since topping off the production at levels that are extremely high would not fix a market that is oversupplied.

However, even an appearance of more coordination within the group might help to increase prices.

Several attempts previously at applying a freeze have not come to fruition, which reflects on the schism within the oil cartel between its largest member Saudi Arabia and its biggest rival Iran, which has increased its production after the lifting of international sanctions.