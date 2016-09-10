Amazon Doubling Down With Retail Stores in Shopping Malls

Amazon is currently expanding aggressively its presence in the brick and mortar retail market. Its plan is to open dozens of pop-up stores across the U.S. in shopping malls during the next 12 months, said one source close to the situation.

The small retail storefronts are different from the bookstore Amazon opened last year in Seattle. They are designed primarily to showcase as well as sell the hardware devices at the company, particularly its home speakers by Echo.

The new pop-up stores, which the head of services and devices at Amazon has spearheaded, reflect the growing drive of the company to reach the consumer directly through a number of access points that includes retail storefronts, innovative devices and home delivery.

Just the way Apple changed the relationship it has with customers through the retail locations it opened, Amazon is expanding its vision from a new retail business that brings together a powerful assortment of physical and online components.

Amazon’s pop-up stores, which typically are just 300 to 500 sq. feet in size in the middle of a shopping mall, have a number of different types of hardware by Amazon, including Kindle readers, Echo speakers and Fire TV, along with accessories.

However, Amazon’s broader goal is driving more traffic to its online store, as the devices make it easier to make purchases online.

As of just last month, Amazon has opened 16 pop-up locations across the U.S. which is three times the number as the six that were open at the end of 2015.

Amazon hopes to have over 30 open this year and that could by the end of 2016 be up to 100, as the new stores have started to pop up every week in a different shopping mall.

In fact, the online e-commerce giant launched a new online site that is dedicated to the pop-up stores that show it has 21 at present.

The stores open are in 12 states including Texas and New York, with California having the most at six.

Amazon has decided to hire a number of positions at its pop up stores in different locations that have not yet been announced including in Miami, West Hartford and others.

In one of its job posts, the company says pop up stores emerged from test phase and have the goal of expanding and growing.