Airbnb Institutes Changes to Stop Discriminatory, Racist Practices

Airbnb announced policies that are potentially far-reaching on Thursday in its response to complaints over racism by hosts against blacks and other guests of Airbnb that became apparent this past spring.

One of the changes blocks out automatically the reservation calendar of a host for dates they have told a possible guest are not available.

This policy is to deal with a big problem that African-Americans as well as others described they have experienced. After requesting a reservation, they are told that the listing is not available any longer.

However, they find out the listing is available when someone with a photo in their profile that indicates they are white or has the race obscured makes an inquiry about it.

The new policies are to be implemented during the first six months of 2017, said Airbnb.

The company is also instituting a policy it refers to as Open Doors. This policy says a place will be found on Airbnb for any guest that is not able to book a reservation because of discrimination.

A personalized, specially trained, hands on team of employees at Airbnb will work 24 hours a day with these guests in order to ensure housing is found for them.

Airbnb said as well that it would be launching an anti-bias online training for its hosts starting November 1. Hosts that have completed such training will be given a highlight on their page as the new program develops.

The start-up based in San Francisco mobilized in order to address the accusations of discrimination following complaints that increased on social media.

During June, the company hired the former head of the ACLU Washington office Laura Murphy to investigate. Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has pledged to take immediate and swift action against any bias on the Airbnb platform.

A new rewritten policy on nondiscrimination also was posted on Thursday. It specifically states that hosts on Airbnb cannot decline any guest based upon his or her race, color, national origin, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, marital status or gender identity.

The new policy applies to everyone who uses Airbnb starting on September 8, 2016.

Hosts on Airbnb will be given reminders of this new policy at different points during the hosting as well as booking process, before the end of 2016, said the report Airbnb released.

Hosts can still decline to rent based on gender if living space is shared with the guest such as a bathroom, kitchen or common area.