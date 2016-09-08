HPE Spin-Merges Software Arm for $8.8 Billion to Micro Focus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is spinning off and merging what it says is its software assets that are non-core with Micro Focus a business software company based in the UK. The deal is worth as much as $8.8 billion, said the company on Wednesday.

Included in this lot being offloaded are the HPE businesses that focus on big data, application delivery management, information governance and management, enterprise security and management of IT operations.

Together with Micro Focus, which in 2014 acquired Attachmate and is the owner of SUSE a Linux company, it will become of the largest pure-play software businesses in the world, with a sales force of close to 4,000.

Amongst the deal’s terms are a cash payment of $2.5 billion to HPE and ownership of 50.1% of the new company by shareholders of HPE.

HPE did not specify what impact if any would take place with staff. The new company will be overseen by Micro Focus executive chairman Kevin Loosemore. The deal should close prior to the end of the 2017 fiscal year of HPE.

CEO and President Meg Whitman of HPE said that with the announcement on Thursday, HPE takes another big important step in the achieving of its vision of creating a higher-margin, faster growing, stronger cash flow business that is well positioned for customers and the future.

The strategy of HPE for the future is focusing on hybrid IT, senior vice president Ric Lewis said for the cloud group of HPE.

Accordingly, it formed just recently three core groups within the Enterprise division at HPE.

HPE is in the process as well of doubling down in order to deliver a new group of modern, multi-cloud software that is infrastructure as a service oriented.

Customers of both Micro Focus and HPE will be benefited by the move, said an HPE spokesperson, through the accelerated delivery, lower costs and increased agility.

HPE has gone through a bumpy ride following its split from the PC and printer division of HP last year, so the honing of its focus should be a strong component for the company’s future.

One analyst in the industry said he was relieved that HPE is going back to what they do well and that is platforms and infrastructure.

This move by HPE is similar to its pursuit recently of CSC the enterprise services company that it merged with, noted one Wall Street analyst.