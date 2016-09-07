Ford Posts Record Breaking China Sales for August

Ford with its joint ventures across China set another sales record for the company during August, as its sales for the month reached 96,450 vehicles, which was 22% higher in comparison to August of 2015.

Ford, Jiangling Motor Corp and Changan Ford sales year to date reached close to 750,000 vehicles, which is up 8% in comparison to the same period in 2015.

Peter Fleet the Vice President of Sales, Service and Marketing for Asia Pacific said Ford continues to build more momentum in China thanks to the strength of the most exciting and comprehensive lineup of Ford vehicles that has ever been offered in the China market.

New products surged during the month with the launch of its new SYNC 3 and Kuga SUV.

Monthly sales at CAF, the passenger car Ford joint venture reached 75,288 autos, which was an increase of 26% compared to the same month in 2015. Thus far, CAF in 2016 has sold over 578, 945 vehicles, which is an increase of more than 13% compared to 2015 through the same period.

Sales of its small vehicles helped to lead the strong performance by Ford during August as sales of its latest Ford Focus were up 92% compared to the same month in 2015, while Ford Escort sales increased 49% for the same period.

Ford Edge, which is another Ford leader, has sales year to date that are up three fold.

Ford’s Taurus, the flagship sedan, continues to increase its share in the large sedan, non-premium segment across China.

JMC, the commercial vehicle investment of Ford in China saw strong sales in August as well. The unit sold 19,950 vehicles an increase of 16% in comparison with August of 2015. Sales year to date in the segment are 159,212, which is down by 3% compared to the same period a year ago.

Ford posts retail figures for China. The figures from JMC do not include export sales. Sales of Lincoln in China are posted only each quarter.

Ford is pursuing aggressively emerging opportunities through its Ford Smart Mobility a plan by the automaker to be a leader in the world of mobility, connectivity, autonomous vehicles, data, analytics and overall customer experience.

The company offers financial service through worldwide credit offered by the Ford Motor Credit Company.