LEGO the Toy Maker Builds Additional Plants Due to Sales Growth

LEGO posted a drop in its growth in revenue and profit for the first six months of 2016, but only due to the toymaker based in Denmark needing more time to add to its production capacity in order to meet the additional demand for its interlocking bricks in its North America market, said the company on Tuesday.

The group, which became the most profitable toymaker in the world moving past Mattel the maker of Barbie, saw its revenue grow by 11% during the six month period to over 15.68 billion Danish crowns equal to $2.35 billion, while its operating profit increased 1% to 4.66 billion Danish crowns.

LEGO’s net profit was down by close to 2% to over 3.49 billion or $524 million.

LEGO increased its sales by over 15% on average each year over the past 12 years, with a growth rate of 25% during 2015. However, sales in Europe and Asia, its most mature market, saw sales increased by double digits during the first six months of 2016, there was not any growth across the Americas.

The company could not maintain pace with demand across North America, the largest toy market in the world, during 2015. It therefore lowered its marketing for the region, which led to its slowdown the first six month of 2016, said John Goodwin the CFO.

However, he added that the company was working closely with its retail partners in order to ensure it goes into the holiday season of 2016 with all it levers pulled to return to its strong growth trajectory.

As part of its plan of global investment, the company invested in a new plant in China, has expanded its capacity for production in Mexico and is planning to double its capacity in a plant in Hungary.

Due to this, the company has recruited more than 3,500 employees during the first six months of 2016, which is an increase of 24%.

The investments in new employees and in the infrastructure will have an impact on its profit growth over the short-term. However, the two are part of its plan for the long term to sustain development and to deliver fun, said Goodwin.