Chipotle Hoping to Win Back Customers with Freebies

Chipotle Mexican Grill is attempting to win customers back of all ages. The chain of burrito restaurants on Tuesday announced that it would offer a pair of new promotions in September.

One of the promotions is geared toward college students, while the other focuses on families. These two are over and above the limited time loyalty Chiptopia program that the chain has been offering that gives out free entrees following a certain number of visits to the chain.

The series of new promotions come at a time when the chain is attempting to increase its sales and overall foot traffic to its restaurants, which have not yet recovered from a number of food borne illness outbreaks that were high profile the past year.

Sales at same stores plunged by close to 30% during the first quarter, when the chain posted its first loss for a quarter since becoming a public company.

Chipotle returned to profitability during its second quarter, but sales at same-stores were down over 26%.

The first new promotion at Chipotle focuses on mom and dad, through offering a free kids meal to them when they buy one adult entrée.

The burrito chain is also offering students in high school or college who present valid IDs from school a free drink when purchasing an entrée.

A spokesperson from Chipotle said its back to school for students at both high school as well as college and that group has been loyal Chipotle customers and the new promotion is an excellent way for them to start their new school year.

An industry analyst agreed that the chain has been very popular historically with students of all ages, and would love to have more of them come back to increase their business.

The company’s Chiptopia loyalty program gave it a big boost during its second quarter. In July, during a conference call, the chain announced that it would be launching a new loyalty program although it has yet to determine whether it is to be permanent.

However, even with Chipotle continuing its attempt to win customers back, it had more things to worry about as well.

Sales at same stores industry wide continue coming up short of expectations on Wall Street. Restaurants that include McDonalds, Wendy’s and Ruby Tuesday have blamed the growing uncertainty of consumers prior to the election in November and the increased amount of competition from grocery chains, convenience stores and services that delivery meals for the recent shortfalls.