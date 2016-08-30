Mondelez Pulls Its Offer to Buy Hershey

Mondelez International the maker of Oreo cookies ended its attempt to acquire Hershey Co after the chocolate maker rebuffed its most recent offer. That put an end to a takeover campaign of months that would have created the largest candy company in the world.

Last week Hershey declined the latest Mondelez bid its second in the past three months. It indicated that it would be hard to strike any deal prior to next year due to a shift in dynamics with Hershey Trust Company, its largest shareholder, said people close to the situation.

Late Monday, in a prepared statement Mondelez said there no longer existed a path forward to acquire Hershey.

The failure by Mondelez to complete a takeover, which would have valued the company at $25 billion, will most likely reinforce a notion held by investors and analysts that Hershey is not attainable as a target of acquisition due to its majority ownership in a trust that for many years has not wanted to sell.

The Hershey Trust controls nearly 81% of the shareholder votes at Hershey and is amidst the overhauling of its board following a state regulators investigation and investors wonder if Mondelez could win approval by striking at a time of much uncertainty.

CEO of Mondelez Irene Rosenfeld let go of her goal of the creation of a confectionary and snacking giant that would have the benefits of giant global scale and a combination of huge brands such as Reese’s and Chips Ahoy.

On Monday in trading after hours, stock at Hershey fell almost 12% whole Mondelez shares were up more than 3.3%.

Mondelez made an initial bid of close to $23 billion to acquire Hershey in June. Hershey quickly rejected it.

Rosenfeld privately said to CEO of Hershey J.P. Bilbrey a week ago, she would be willing to increase the bid to more than $115 per share.

In response, Hershey said to start discussions the price would have to be at least $125 per share. The chocolate maker also said that the trust would have to complete a full reconstitution prior to a deal being made, and that was not expected to take place until late in 2017 or later.

Mondelez could have been very helpful in expansion overseas by Hershey, while the chocolate business of Hershey in the U.S. could have helped Mondelez.

Hershey had annual sales in 2015 of $7.4 billion, while Mondelez sales were far higher at more than $30 billion.