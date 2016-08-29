Amazon Testing Work Week of 30 Hours

It has been reported by the Washington Post that Amazon will launch new tech teams whose workers are going to have a 30-hour workweek.

While many employees of Amazon are part-time, this reduced schedule of 30 hours is made up of regular employees including managers.

The members of the teams will receive just the same benefits, as do employees that are working 40 hours per week and 75% of their pay.

The goal of this program is creating a work environment that is made for a reduced schedule and will still foster success as well as career growth, said an Amazon official.

This initiative accompanied an event a week ago that was called Reinventing the Work Life Ratio for our Tech Talent.

The reference made to a balance of work and life highlights the possibility that testing of a less intense schedule comes in part as an answer to the damaging investigation by the New York Time in 2015 into the work culture at Amazon.

The report depicted Amazon as being challenging and even at times merciless when it came to a workplace.

However, this remains more about just one businesses culture. The thought of a 30-hour workweek or even less is also speaking to several other issues of large scale around employment and technology.

More and more people are voicing arguments that automation has lowered the overall demand for labor in today’s economy, a trend sure to only increase.

A workweek of 30 hours is considered by many as a means of more evenly distributing a contracting pool of work amongst employees and lower the potential of more automation to increases inequality in income.

Carlos Slim the Mexican tech magnate has gone even further, arguing reduced workweeks will help with innovation and will better mesh with shifts in the patterns of aging.

Amazon reportedly said to the Washington Post that is does not have any plans to change the workweek at the company but this program could help to encourage other businesses to offer a similar option to their employees.

It might also have an effect that is positive on the employment of women and careers through making it that much easier to bring balance between work and home including childcare obligations, as men in marriages that are heterosexual still often are not doing the share of work at home on that particular front.