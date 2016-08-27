Apple, IBM, Microsoft and Facebook Promise Equal Pay

Tech companies finally have jumped on the equal pay bandwagon.

Over two months after the Obama Administration first announced the Equal Pay Pledge in the private sector, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and IBM as well as other big industry players have now signed up.

By making that pledge, which was introduced first in June at the United State of Women Summit, companies promise they will help narrow the gender pay gap nationwide, conduct company-wide annual pay analyses and review promotion and new hiring practices.

The new additions to the list were announced on Friday at the White House, which coincidently was Women’s Equality Day, the annual anniversary of the 19th amendment being ratified which game women a right to vote.

Apple, which announced earlier in 2016 that it does not have pay gaps, released a prepared statement that promised to dig deeper into its compensation. The company statement said they are analyzing all salaries, bonuses and other stock grants worldwide and if any gap does exist, it will be immediately addressed.

Thus far, 29 companies signed on for equal pay on Friday, which brought the total signors to 57. This pledge is part of a more than $50 million, Obama administration initiative that will expand the opportunities for and will improve the lives of females of all ages.

While speaking on the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act anniversary in January this year, President Barrack Obama unveiled the new initiative, saying at a periods when women are more and more the breadwinners in U.S. households, paying them a lesser amount makes it much harder for the family to cover necessities such as healthcare and child care.

The average woman in the U.S. earns about 79% of what a male counterpart earns, meaning the women can expect to miss out on almost $500,000 worth of earnings over her career.

For women who are African American the number is up to over $900,000 they will miss out on. For Hispanic women it could rise to a mind blowing $1 million over their working lifetime.

This gap for women has narrowed substantially over the past generation as more women have entered the workplace and those uneducated to the pay differences, now voicing their opinions and being heard.

The gap will take at least another 5 to 10 years to be narrowed completely, but having the support of such strong companies will help tremendously.