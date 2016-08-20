Estee Lauder Posts Downbeat Outlook

The problems department stores in the U.S. are having with falling traffic and dropping sales has Estee Lauder being defensive.

As one of the biggest beauty brands in the world, the maker of MAC and Clinique should be worried, as close to 30% of its sales worldwide originate in department stores.

Macy’s, which disclosed recently that it is shuttering 100 stores by early 2017, is the biggest customer of Estee Lauder representing over 9% of its revenue each year.

CEO Fabrizio Freda announced that the company felt an impact from the store closures that were already carried out by Macy’s this year.

However, he is still optimistic that the brands will be able to flourish even if department stores continue to close.

Freda is planning to help lure in additional shoppers to department stores through offering a number of new products as well as services from makeover and makeup lessons.

Freda added that if the different projects he and his company were working on worked out, then department stores would see growth in sales across the U.S.

The company, based in New York, announced on Friday a profit forecast that was lower than had been expected for 2017, as it anticipates lower sales over the upcoming months.

During its most recent quarter ending June 30, Estee Lauder said its sales were weighed down by a decline in traffic at the retail level, especially in mid-tier department stores in the U.S.

Sales in its Americas region were up by 1% to just over $1.1 billion.

Analysts are worried that Estee Lauder might respond to the malaise in department stores by running after new sales at the less prestigious locations like Ulta Salons, which would in turn cheapen its brand and upset retailers that were higher-end.

Freda said that branching out into other retailers as well as online sales was the only way the company could reach growing and important demographics like the millennials.

Even though beauty retailers like Sephora and Utla have grown in popularity, department stores in the U.S. remain the most important of sales drivers for across the beauty industry.

Close to a third of all color cosmetics and fragrances are sold through department stores across the U.S. Online sales were growing but still represent a small part of the overall business with 10% of the cosmetics and 9% of the fragrances.