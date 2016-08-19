Gap Outlook Is For Lower Profit and Annual Earnings

Gap Inc posted an outlook that was downbeat for its profit for the year this week after posting a drop of 43% in its net income during the second quarter, which was weighed down through moves to shutter stores.

The company, based in San Francisco, which operates namesake stores as well as Old Navy and Banana Republic locations, is facing the problems other fashion retailers are as consumers are purchasing less clothing overall and are shopping more at chains that are off-price when buying.

That in turn results in less traffic at its stores, but the company has been struggling for a long time with internal problems with sales slumps due to its clothing not standing out in a clothing landscape that has become saturated.

Gap has been discounting good so shoppers will buy. Art Peck the CEO at Gap, who took over the top sport last year, promised its investors that the business would be turned around last spring, but that did not materialize.

Peck on Thursday said through a statement that during the most recently ended quarter the company took many critical steps in its restructuring plan and on building up a brand that has more potential to grow.

Due to the current environment, Gap said it is expecting per share annual earnings to be between $1.87 and $1.92. Wall Street was expected earnings per share to be $1.95.

Shares of Gap were down 1.6% in trading after hours on Thursday. During the regular trading day, shares had been higher by more than 1.6%.

The company announced that its net income was $125 million equal to 31 cents a share for the quarter ending July 30, in comparison to $219 million equal to 52 cents a share for the same period one year ago.

Adjusted results increased to 60 cents a share, which was one cent higher than Wall Street expectations. Revenue was down 1.2% ending the quarter at $3.85 billion.

Gap said earlier in August that for its second quarter, it saw a drop of 2% in sales at its stores that were opened 13 months or more. By division, its Gap stores had a drop in revenue of 3%, but its Banana Republic stores experienced more of a drop at 9%, while Old Navy revenue was flat during the quarter.

Old Navy between 2012 and 2015 enjoyed sales growth each quarter, but after Stefan Larsson its CEO left, the brand has seen a stall in its sales.