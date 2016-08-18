Walmart Increases Forecast Following Strong Second Quarter

Its annual forecast for earnings was increased by Walmart Stores after results from the second quarter topped estimates made by analysts, the latest sign that the largest retailer in the world is taking business from its closest rivals like Target Corp.

Sales at Walmart stores in the U.S. opened for a minimum of 12 months were up 1.6% during the just ended quarter, which ended on July 31, said the company based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

A metric, which is closely watched, known as comps, had been projected to see a 1% gain.

The growth is a sign that progress is being made by CEO Doug McMillon in his efforts to lower prices and to improve overall customer service.

Since he took the helm during 2014, McMillon has increased the pay for workers in the U.S. and poured new money into the company’s business online with the goal of providing a better overall experience for Walmart customers and to stem the defections suffered to Amazon.com. He also pushed to return to the Walmart’s roots of everyday low prices.

The strategy of the company in the U.S. has started to work evidenced by an eighth straight quarter of comps being positive. Internationally we performed well, said McMillon in the company statement.

Shares of Walmart were up 3.4% during early Thursday trading following the release of the results. Share prices had increased over 19% in 2016 through the end of business on Wednesday.

Walmart is now expecting its annual earnings to be between $4.15 per share and $4.35 per share in 2016, excluding certain items. That is in comparison to a forecast released previously of between $4.00 per share and $4.30 per share.

Earnings for the just ended quarter were $1.07 per share compared to a prediction by analysts of $1.02 per share.

Walmart said comparable sales for its business in the U.S. would be up by 1.5% during its ongoing quarter.

Walmart’s business online expanded by 12% during the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. Growth of sales online has slowed and Walmart has tried to shore up its ecommerce business.

Earlier in August, the company made the announcement that it would purchase Jet.com for $3.3 billion to gain access to that company’s management and technology.

Walmart has also been under heavy wage pressure. The retailer moved to increase the pay of workers over the last two years, through increasing minimum wage in February to $10 per hour.

However, labor groups are pushing to have a base of $15 per hour.