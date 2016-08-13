It Is Official; Nordstrom is Now a Discount Retailer

The Rack store at Nordstrom’s is thriving. However, the full line stores for the retailer might still need more time.

During its just completed second quarter, full comparable sales were down 1.2%, which beat Wall Street expectations and sent the stock upward.

However, one must inspect the breakdown. The comparable sales at its full-line business were down 2.3%, but its off-price store saw an increase of 5.3% in comparable sales.

The business said the drop in sales at its full-line stores was due largely from the shift in its timing of an anniversary sale. That can be summed up differently by saying the off-price brand is its most successful at this point, not the premiere positioning part.

The Rack stores at Nordstrom’s have been booming. They currently at this time outnumber the full-line stores of the company.

Currently the full line stores number 118 with three north of the border in Canada, while the Rack stores number 200. Nordstrom announced that it is planning to have a total of 300 Rack stores before the beginning of 20202.

Consumers who purchase apparel at full-line stores can now return it to Rack stores as well as vice versa.

However, according to figures from the last quarter, Nordstrom sales at full line stores accounted for 72% of its business, though the number was lower than for previous quarters.

Macy’s has been opening more off-price locations as well that are called Backstage. Some are even inside their Macy’s locations, which has threatened its positioning.

Fortunately, at Nordstrom, its Rack stores are looked or perceived as better than the Backstage Macy’s store.

An analyst in the industry said the spin off by Nordstrom of its Rack stores has been one of the most successful ventures of off-price from department stores, as it has helped Nordstrom’s both clear its inventory and to expand its overall reach to customers to many who do not usually venture into the company’s mainstream locations.

However, the off price success sends out a message of a troublesome trend amongst consumers. That they are becoming more and more frugal and do not want to pay the full price if it is not necessary.

As more promotions are resorted to by retailers to clear their inventory and to attract consumers while sales drop, consumers quickly become conditioned to paying for discounted items and not premium.

The cause has not been helped by fast fashion as it gives the consumer an opportunity to save money on runaway-type, stylish apparel.