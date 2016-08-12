Maersk Sees Profit Hurt From Weakened Freight Prices

A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S the energy and shipping conglomerate based in Denmark announced that its net profit had fallen sharply during its second quarter, pushed lower by the weaker oil prices and dropping freight rates.

Net profit at Maersk was down to just $101 million for the quarter through June 30 compared to $1.07 billion for the same period one year ago thanks to a drop of 16% in revenue to just over $8.85 billion.

The Danish conglomerate’s overall performance came up short of expectations of analysts for net profit of more than $188 million and revenue reaching $9.07 million.

The result, said Soren Skou the CEO, was not satisfactory. However, operational optimizations and cost reductions made a big contribution to mitigating overall impact on the negative conditions in the market.

Skou said costs in the Maersk Line had been at all time lows. They were dropping below the $2,000 per forty-foot equivalent for the first time.

At the same time, the oil division for the company should be at a breakeven point on its underlying earnings before the end of 2016.

Shares in morning trading were up over 4% amidst a rallying of global markets fueled in part by the increase in worldwide crude prices.

Skou took over the No. 1 spot a Maersk in July succeeding Nils Andersen. At that time, he had to consider whether to split the company to increase profitability during a tough time for the overall global shipping industry.

Skou said a report on the progress of its strategic review would come prior to the end of next quarter.

Company underlying profit, a metric that take out one-off charges, was lower at just over $134 million for the quarter. That is compared to $1.1 billion for the same time one year ago.

Maersk Line, the biggest container operator in the world in terms of overall capacity, shifted to a loss of more than $139 million from its $499 million underlying profit one year ago.

Maersk Oil during the quarter contributed $130 million in profit, which was lowered than last year during the same time of $217 million.

The company announced that the average freight rates for containers were lower by 24% compared to the same quarter last year, while at the same time the price of oil was lower by 26%.

Container demand globally was up 2% compared to last year, but the container fleets globally grew by 6% during that same period, said Maersk.