Shake Shack Share Price Plummets on Disappointing Sales

On Wednesday, Shake Shack shares plunged after the company posted a slowdown in sales at its burger chain.

For its second quarter, the company, based in New York, said its sales at its existing restaurants were up only 4% in comparison to an increase of 9.9% for the quarter prior to that and a rise of 12.9% for the same quarter one year ago. Wall Street was expecting sales to increase by 5.4%.

Stock at Shake Shack fell by 8% in trading after hours on Wednesday. Prior to the announcement of quarterly earnings, stock had been up 4% since the start of 2016.

Investors were selling the stock even though the results on both the top and bottom line were better than had been expected.

During the recently ended quarter, net income reached $3.3 million equal to 14 cents a share, compared to $1.1 million equal to 8 cents a share for the same period last year. That beat estimates on Wall Street by 1 cent.

Total revenue was up over 37% ending the quarter at $66.5 million, which beat analyst estimates of over $63 million.

Shake Shack was founded by Danny Meyer a restaurateur in 2004. It went public in 2015 and has done well generally even as its peer in the fast casual industry Chipotle has struggled.

The company on Wednesday pointed to a new bacon cheddar burger and chicken sandwich as one reason for the performance it had.

CEO Randy Garutti said that innovating around the core menu is continuing to be a key driver to the company’s success.

A number of people have been clamoring for Shake Shack’s burgers and that has encouraged the chain to expand faster than originally planned.

During the recently ended quarter, four new restaurants were opened and the company said it is planning to open another 18 locations within the United States before the end of 2016, which is up from its plans previously of opening only 12 restaurants during 2016.

Across the globe, Shack Shake has close to 100 restaurants in operation and for the ones located in the U.S., sales on a weekly basis are averaging a total of $102,000 for the quarter, which was close to flat from the same period one year ago.