Jack in the Box Helped by Improvements to Food

Improvements to the food in its core menu has paid off for restaurant chain Jack in the Box even though it is facing a challenging environment of competition said company officials on Thursday.

The company based in San Diego, California, is parent of the fast food chain, and posted better than had been expected earnings for the third quarter, giving its shares a boost. On Thursday, shares were up over 10%.

The namesake brand posted an increase of 1.1% in sales of same stores system wide for the three-month period, which beat the expectations on Wall Street of an increase of 0.1%.

In a Thursday afternoon conference call with analysts, the chairman and CEO of Jack in the Box, Lenny Comma said the restaurant chain’s guests that were the most frequent, had noticed and embraced the menu improvements.

Over the last year, the company revamped close to 34 of its items on its menu to improve the quality, create balance between premium items such as the Buttery Jack Burger and more offerings that were value positioned.

Surveys by guests indicated an improvement of 10 points in how the customer rated the taste of the core menu of its burgers, fries as well as drinks.

Last month, Jack in the Box launched its latest example of a premium offer that was for a limited time when it rolled out Jack’s Brewhouse Bacon Burger, which is topped with grilled onions, bacon and porter ale cheese sauce.

Advertising on television for the new burger, included iconic character Jack’s voice. He disappeared from the restaurant’s advertising for a period of time while the chain put more focus on the promotion of improved food.

In addition, the company in July also promoted a value-positioned breakfast jumbo platter for just $2.99.

That balance of premium and value is the key strategy driving the attempts by the company to navigate through the current highly competitive environment.

CEO Comma did however blame the erosion of transactions at the lower prices of groceries as the gap in pricing between home consumed food and food outside of the home begins to widen.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, its sister brand, benefited from an increase in transactions and the program of catering it offers. During the same quarter, the chain returned its mango salsa a favorite for the season.

In a week, Qdoba launches a smoked brisket that will be spotlighted on its platform Knockout Tacos.