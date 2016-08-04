Kellogg Second Quarter Profit Increases, Lifts Outlook

Cereal maker Kellogg Co posted a profit for the second quarter that increased by 25.5% for the same period one year ago, driven in part by lower one-off costs and profit margins that were higher.

However, the company experienced a drop in quarterly revenue of 6.6%, primarily because of currency translation effects that resulted from its re-measurement of its business in Venezuela during mid-2015.

Kellogg increased its guidance for the full year of 2016 for per share earnings on a currency neutral basis.

Net income that was attributable to Kellogg for its second quarter increased to over $280 million compared to the same period one year earlier of $223 million. Per share earnings improved to 79 cents compared to 63 cents for the same period in 2015.

Comparable net income that was attributable for the second quarter dropped to just over $321 million equal to 91 cents a share compared to $327 million equal to 92 cents a share for the second quarter of 2015.

Analysts had predicted that earnings would reach 91 cents per share during the quarter. Estimates by analysts usually exclude any special items.

Revenue for the quarter dropped to just over $3.27 billion compared to last year during the same quarter of $3.5 billion. Wall Street was expecting revenue to reach $3.36 billion during the quarter.

Net sales that were currency neutral increased during the quarter due to inflation related growth in sales for Venezuela, while currency neutral net sales that excluding the impact from Venezuela dropped modestly.

The company increased its guidance for the full year for its per share earnings to between $4.11 and $4.18, compared to its previous guidance between $4.00 and $4.07.

This increase was said to be due to higher currency-neutral operating profit, which is expected now to increase between 15% and 17% from an estimate previously of 11% to 13%.

The increase in guidance was due to a better than had been expected profit for the first half in Venezuela and increased forecast for its operating profit margin for the remainder of the company.

For 2016, Kellogg expects per share comparable earnings to be between $3.58 and $3.65, in comparison to an earlier outlook of between $3.64 and $3.71 a share. Analysts were expecting annual earnings to be $3.68 a share.

The company is expecting its cash flow from operating activities for the 2016 full year to be $1.7 billion and reaffirmed its cash flow for the full year including its capital expenditures to be $1.1 billion.