Profit at Honda Beats Expectations on Increase of Sales

Honda Motor Co announced that a larger than had been expected rise of 11.5% in operating profit for its first quarter came thanks to higher volume and motorcycle sales along with lower costs helping offset the impact from the strong Japanese currency.

The third biggest automaker in Japan by sales said its operating profit for the year April through March 31, was 266.7 billion yen or $2.61 billion, which surpassed estimates for the same period of 183.21 billion yen.

Honda has maintained its forecast from previously for an increase of operating profit by 19.2% to over 600 billion yen for its full year to the end of March. It cited uncertainties over the move in currency and the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which is a key market for the automaker.

It is expecting vehicle sales to be slightly higher and costs to decrease.

These results came after Nissan Motor the second biggest Japanese automaker posted a drop of 9% last week in quarterly profit, hurt by the stronger yen as well as dropping sales domestically. The biggest automaker in Japan, Toyota Motor, will report its results later in the week.

Honda is expecting the yen to move to 105 yen for one U.S. dollar and 120 for one euro, which is the same as its last forecast.

The automaker announced that sales from April through June had been boosted by its rollout of the newly remodeled Civic sedan for Malaysia and China, while the beginning of another line at a motorcycle plant in India drove up production and sales of its scooter across Asia.

Sales were up as well in its largest market North America as well as in Europe.

Honda sells close to 40% of its full production in North America, where the Accord and Civic sedans are amongst the best selling models in both the U.S. and Canada.

Honda said sales of the revamped Ridgeline truck and the Pilot SUV across North America had been brisk during the quarter, adding that it was increasing its focus on light trucks while keeping cars a main stay of the line.

Cost cuts as well as lower costs related to costs, which include the costs of recall, helped Honda’s profit, offsetting a hit of 75.8 million yen due in a large part to the appreciating yen.