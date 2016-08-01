Heineken Profit Increases But Slowdown Warned for Africa

Following years of solid growth, Heineken is experiencing some slowdown in its Africa sector that could eat into earnings for a time.

The third largest brewer in the world by sales announced Monday that its Asia sector had a strong performance that helped the brewer to post a profit for the first half that beat expectations of the market.

However, developing markets were weaker, particularly within Africa and are expected to weigh down earnings during the rest of 2016, said company officials.

Heineken shares fell by 3% in early trading on Monday in Amsterdam.

Its division of Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, which represents approximately 20% of the volumes of beer sales for the group, was its weak spot in the earnings report posted on Monday.

The unit saw a drop of 19% in operating profit prior to one-off items to end the quarter at $298 million, while its organic volumes were down 1% for the period.

Heineken, based in Amsterdam, blames this slowdown on a number of challenges that ranged from currency headwinds and dropping prices of commodities to weaker tourism and high inflation.

Like other large global brewers, Amsterdam based Heineken has grown in recent years in Africa, as it looks to benefit from the growing middle class as well as younger populations in the region.

However, some economies in Africa have weakened, largely due to the commodity price collapse that had made the region drag down growth over recent quarters.

Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa and the largest market for Heineken in the region, saw its margins and sales under pressure as the country, which produces oil, has struggled with lower prices of crude that resulted in a contracting economy and a currency that has depreciated.

Heineken is experiencing difficulties as well in the Congo. The brewer posted an impairment charge of 233 million euros on operations reflecting the weaker outlook for the economy that was prompted by lower prices for commodities and some strong political uncertainty.

Jean Francois van Boxmeer the Heineken CEO said the problems the company is facing in Africa started last year to emerge after over a decade where there was constant growth.

The CEO of Heineken said the weakness in Africa was expected to remain for the medium term and a dip will occur during this very difficult period that is hard to predict how long it will continue.