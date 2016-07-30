ExxonMobil Profits Plummet 59%

Even ExxonMobil has not escaped the wrath of inexpensive crude.

The largest oil company in the U.S. said its profit plunged 59% during its second quarter, ending at $1.7 billion. The figure likely sounds like a large amount of money, but it is the smallest bottom line for the company in 27 years just prior to its merger with Mobil.

The scale of the latest profit plunge of Exxon caught analysts on Wall Street by surprise, as they predicted the company’s profits bottomed out during the first quarter, when its profits hit a low of 17 years.

Shares of Exxon were down on Friday by 3% following the miss on earnings. Now, Exxon might soon be passed in overall market value by both Facebook and Amazon.

Exxon’s market capitalization has contracted to just $363 billion. That is just slightly higher than $360 billion that Amazon has and the over $357 billion that Facebook has.

Exxon is not the only behemoth in oil that has been hit by the drop of oil prices. Rival Chevron did even worse as it suffered a loss of more than $1.5 billion in its second quarter.

This was the third consecutive loss for a quarter at Chevron, the No. 2 oil business in the U.S.

The latest round of numbers from Big Oil come during a time of increased nervousness in energy.

Oil prices crashed during February to $26 per barrel a low of 13 years, but then increased to $50 per barrel in May.

Crude now has increased once again to over $40 per barrel.

Exxon just like other oil companies has responded by hunkering down. Its capital expenditures referred to as capex fell 38% during the just completed second quarter.

This means that Exxon has scaled way back.

Included in that pull back at Exxon are some of the drilling, that is hugely expensive, and required to find as well as extract oil.

Profits from exploration and drilling dropped a record 82% during last quarter at the oil company. Exxon was led by a $514 million loss in the U.S.

On Friday, Phillips 66 the favorite oil business of Warren Buffet the legendary investor, also submitted numbers that were downbeat.

The drop over the past two years of oil prices have cost oil companies billions of dollars in revenue, drilling and income and no relief is in sight.