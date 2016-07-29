Profit at Google Soars on Ad Demand

Alphabet Inc the parent company of Google said its profit for the quarter surged by 24%, the second giant in Internet over the past two days to post big earnings that are driven by the rapid shift of consumers to mobile devices.

Alphabet announced that growth continued as businesses purchased more ads on the search engine as well as other products, while its users clicked on the ads increasingly more.

Revenue, fueled from the advertising business of Google, increased by 21% ending the quarter at $21.5 billion. It beat estimates of analysts of $20.75 billion.

The rise of the smartphone has put computers that are internet connected into the pockets of over one billion people worldwide, which has in turn led to a surge in the use of Internet, a big boost to bottom lines of different tech giants like Facebook and Google.

As consumers use the free services that are widely popular on Facebook and Google, the companies are able to sell more and more ads to businesses wanting to reach those same users.

CEO Sundar Pichai said the quarter’s strength was all about mobile. He added that the company’s investment in mobile underlines everything we are doing today from YouTube and Search to advertising and Android.

Stock in Alphabet, which had slid in 2016 by 1.6% through the close of business on Thursday, was up by 4% in trading after hours.

The company recently struggled trying to meet expectations of investors with earnings missing estimates of analysts in 8 of the previous 12 quarters.

The big concern Wall Street had with Google was thinking that the best days of the business were already behind it and that the search was a dramatically maturing business. The latest round of results seems to prove that is not yet the case, said an analyst on Wall Street.

Facebook, the chief rival of Google, also gained strength from the move to mobile.

On Wednesday, Facebook said its profit for the second quarter close to tripled that of last year to more than $2.1 billion, beating easily estimates on Wall Street.

Mobile represented over 84% of the $6.2 billion in advertising sales for its second quarter.

While Google controls 31% of the close to $187 billion digital worldwide ad market, Facebook has increased its market share to 12% this year from just 8.5% during 2014.