Ford Misses on Profit Even Though Truck Sales are Booming

Profit for the second quarter at Ford Motor Co came up short of estimates by analysts. The automaker also warned that profit targets were at risk even though sales in the U.S. of SUVs and pickups were surging.

Bob Shanks the CFO at Ford said the company was committed to reaching its guidance but there is a risk it might not.

Earnings excluding one-off costs reached 52 cents per share, said the automaker in a prepared statement on Thursday. The average estimate for analysts had been 60 cents per share.

Net income was down ending the quarter at $1.97 billion equal to 49 cents per share in comparison to the $2.16 billion equal to 54 cents per share for the same period the previous year.

Ford’s pretax profit in North America was $2.7 billion as buyers in the U.S. took advantage of low gas prices to buy SUVs like the Ford Edge and the Lincoln Navigator. At the same time sales of the F-Series pickups jumped by 11%.

Margin across the region was 11.3% during the quarter, but will be pressured during the second six months of 2016, as Ford cuts back production and spends more on the introduction of its Super Duty pickups that have been redesigned, said the automaker Thursday.

U.S. auto sales might have peaked in 2016 said the company.

One analyst said that the auto market in the U.S. is likely leveling out, but not ready to take a crash. Gas remains inexpensive and that is good news for automakers like Ford that has a new F-150 coming out and crossovers such as the MKX from Lincoln, the Ford Explorer and Edge.

Ford’s recovery across Europe is now at risk following the vote in June in the UK to leave the European Union. Rival General Motors said the Brexit could cost the automaker more than $400 million during the second six months of 2016.

Shares of Ford were down 6.9% during the quarter, but jumped 3.3% through Wednesday’s trading from the June 23 vote of UK.

Some investors are wary of the stock believing that earnings were peaking and would decline along with the rest of the auto market in the U.S.

Ford is facing challenges during the second half, which could weigh down its shares. As the launch costs for its Super Duty will hurt its region of North America and when those launch costs start in North America, Brexit in the EU will begin to hit as well, making it a no win situation.