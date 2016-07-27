Sales of Coca-Cola Come Up Short on Lower Sales Abroad

The largest maker of soft drinks in the world, Coca-Cola Co. posted sales for the second quarter that came up short of Wall Street estimates, as dropping revenue abroad was able to outweigh modest increases in the United States.

Sales fell by 5.1% to just over $11.5 billion, for the company, which is based in Atlanta. Analysts had predicted sales of $11.6 billion. Coke said its earnings were 60 cents per share, which beat estimates on Wall Street of 58 cents per share.

CEO Muhtar Kent has been introducing new sizes of packages and started an initiative of cost cutting of $3 billion to boost the company’s profit. However, those efforts have been outweighed by slowing revenue overseas.

Sales for the second quarter dropped in all regional units of Coca Cola except for North America. The region saw a gain of more than 2.2%.

Coca-Cola shares were down 2% in early Wednesday trading before the opening bell. Coca-Cola stock is up 4.5% in 2016 through the end of business on Tuesday.

The company has cut its forecast for organic revenue, which excludes effects from divestitures, acquisitions and exchange rates for currency.

Coca-Cola now says that will expand 3% in 2016 compared to a forecast released earlier of an increase of between 4% and 5%.

Per share earnings will drop between 4% and 7% during the current year, excluding specific items, said the company. That is equal in profit to a drop per share of between $1.86 and $1.93.

Analysts were expecting $1.94, which would equal a drop of 3%.

The major soft drink makers including Dr. Pepper Snapple, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have struggled with declining volumes of sales as the consumer has turned to alternatives that are healthier.

Sales of carbonated soft drinks dropped over a period of 12 weeks ending June 5. Soda consumption per capita in the U.S. dropped to a low of three decades during 2015, showed data releases by a trade publication called Beverage Digest.

On Wednesday, Coca-Cola said that its global sales volume saw little change during the just ended quarter. Sale and pricing mix improved nearly 3%.

To fight the decline over the long term in consumption of soda, Coca-Cola broadened its product portfolio. The company bought a stake in L.A. Aloe a maker of aloe water.

It has invested as well in organic juice maker Suja Life and has an option to purchase the balance of that company after partnering for three years.