Under Armour Hit Hard by Shuttering of Sports Authority

Under Armour’s profit during the second quarter was down 57%, due to the bankruptcy and subsequent liquidation of the seller that sells more of its products than any other.

Under Armour posted net income of $6.34 million, which was down from the same time as last year of $14.8 million, said the company, based in Baltimore on Tuesday. Excluding certain items, profit reached 4 cents per share, which met the average estimate of analysts.

Under Armour has spent to enhance its operations online and expand its overall presence beyond apparel in a number of categories including wearable technology and footwear.

The company took impairment charges of $23 million during the quarter from the Sports Authority liquidation. One positive, was the company said it would start selling its products in Kohl’s department stores of which there are more than 1,100. That agreement begins in 2017.

Entering Kohl’s will be a big help to Under Amour as far as giving more access to its brand, said CEO of Under Armour Kevin Plank.

Under Armour was down 1.3% in early morning trading in New York. Stock in the company had climbed by 4.7% in 2016 through the end of business Monday. The increase followed gains of 19% in 2015 and 56% during 2014.

Sales advanced by 28% to over $1 billion, which matched projections. Nevertheless, that marked only the first time in 8 years that the business did not surpass revenue estimates of analysts.

Sports Authority did not re-emerge from its bankruptcy and announced all its over 400 stores would be closed. Due to that, Under Armour this past May trimmed its sales forecast for the full year from $5 billion to $4.92 billion.

That would be nearly a 24% increase compared to last year’s full year sales, making it the smallest since 2009. On Tuesday, that same projection was reiterated by Under Armour.

To keep its growth, Under Armour expanded beyond its apparel sales into sneakers as well as activity trackers. The company is also planning to enter fashion with its UAS sportswear line that will debut in high-end stores starting in September.

Under part of strategy for the company will battle with larger rival Nike for top contract in collegiate apparel. These contracts help market its brands while generating revenue.

This past May, Under Armour signed a deal of 15 years with UCLA that is valued at over $280 million.