Royal Philips NV announced that its earnings would improve for its second six months of the year after the profit for the healthcare equipment maker, based in Holland, during the most recent quarter exceeded forecasts thanks to cost savings.

Adjusted earnings prior to interest, taxes and amortization were up 8.6% to just over 544 million euros equal to $596 million, said the company based in Amsterdam on Monday. That beat the estimate by analysts of 519 million euros.

CEO Frans van Houten said in a prepared statement that earnings improvements are expected to continue during the second six months of 2016 but we have some concern about more risk due to the volatility in many markets.

The decision by the UK, said van Houten, to leave the European Union might hurt the spending power and the healthcare budget of the country.

At this point in time, the impact nevertheless is limited, but things could change. He added that Philips did not have plans to change its manufacturing there.

Facing stiffer competition in China, Philips has tried to cut costs, add new contracts for services and to incorporate more tech into its medical products that included scanners and heart monitors.

The company spun off the lighting division two months again so it could put more focus on its healthcare unit and is attempting to sell Lumileds a unit it has after a deal for $2.8 billion was blocked by the United States.

Phillips expects to sell that division during the second six months of 2016 said van Houten during an interview. That reiterated a goal of previously and he pledged to improve the profits of the business.

The CEO said as well that overall improvement and growth in profit for the latest quarter had been driven partly by a new efficiency program.

Van Houten said the company has reached 300 million euros in cost savings since the new year started compared with a program for 2016 of 630 million euros.

The company is set to reach the full savings target for 2016, said its CFO in a call with analysts.

Shares at Philips were up 2.1% in Amsterdam on Monday. They have increased 3% since the beginning of the year, which value the company at over 23 billion euros.

Comparable sales increased 3% to just over 5.9 billion euros during the most recent quarter with growth of 4% in western Europe, no increase in North America and China experience growth in the low single digits.