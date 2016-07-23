Hershey Trust Has Reached Reform Agreement

The board of directors of the Hershey Trust, a charitable trust, which controls Hershey Co., announced Friday that it reached an agreement in principle with the Attorney General’s office of Pennsylvania that would avoid a legal battle in exchange for the way in which it is operated.

The settlement is set up to provide stability to this trust following a number of months of confrontations with the AG’s office as well as infighting.

It also could offer clarity that Mondelez International needs to make another approach to buy Hershey.

The trust, which is worth $12 billion, was set up by Milton Hershey the founder of the company more than 100 years ago to fund as well as operate a school that was for children who were underprivileged, must approve the sale of the business.

The trust rejected an offer of both cash and stock equaling $23 billion by Mondelez for Hershey in June. Mondelez is the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies.

The Attorney General’s office in Pennsylvania, the sole overseer of the trust, threatened legal action to have trustees removed unless a new settlement over the governance of the trust was reached prior to July 31.

The agreement imposes term limits of 10 years on trustees. This word came from people requesting anonymity due to the details of the settlement not yet being made public.

Three trustees – James Nevels, Robert Cavanaugh and Joseph Senser – will step down before the end of 2016, said the same people.

Cavanaugh and Senser have been trustees since 2001 and Nevels since 2007.

Velma Redmond the Chair of the board at Hershey Trust, who joined it in 2003, will remain on to ensure strong continuity, but will leave by December 31, 2017, as will James Mead a trustee for the past 9 years.

Mead, Cavanaugh and Nevels are the three reps from the trust who are also on the board of directors at Hershey.

Compensation caps for trustees were also included in the agreement, though they exclude trustees’ salaries at Hershey and its affiliates.

This agreement likely will not please many alumni at the Milton Hershey School that were calling for much deeper reforms, said on prominent alumnus.

Internal dissent as well as turnover has rocked the trust since it reached an agreement on reforms with the AG in 2013.

Joan Steel a trustee resigned in early July after three others had done the same during the last year.